50 Danish kroner to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert DKK to SBD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = SI$1.198 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:02
DKK to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SBD
1 DKK to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.23001.2425
Low1.18681.1868
Average1.20661.2157
Change-1.94%0.10%
View full history

1 DKK to SBD stats

The performance of DKK to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2300 and a 30 day low of 1.1868. This means the 30 day average was 1.2066. The change for DKK to SBD was -1.94.

The performance of DKK to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2425 and a 90 day low of 1.1868. This means the 90 day average was 1.2157. The change for DKK to SBD was 0.10.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 DKK1.19848 SBD
5 DKK5.99240 SBD
10 DKK11.98480 SBD
20 DKK23.96960 SBD
50 DKK59.92400 SBD
100 DKK119.84800 SBD
250 DKK299.62000 SBD
500 DKK599.24000 SBD
1000 DKK1,198.48000 SBD
2000 DKK2,396.96000 SBD
5000 DKK5,992.40000 SBD
10000 DKK11,984.80000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SBD0.83439 DKK
5 SBD4.17195 DKK
10 SBD8.34389 DKK
20 SBD16.68778 DKK
50 SBD41.71945 DKK
100 SBD83.43890 DKK
250 SBD208.59725 DKK
500 SBD417.19450 DKK
1000 SBD834.38900 DKK
2000 SBD1,668.77800 DKK
5000 SBD4,171.94500 DKK
10000 SBD8,343.89000 DKK