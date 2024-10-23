10 thousand Danish kroner to New Zealand dollars

kr1.000 DKK = $0.2396 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:40
1 DKK to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24170.2470
Low0.23540.2354
Average0.23880.2411
Change0.78%-2.98%
1 DKK to NZD stats

The performance of DKK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2417 and a 30 day low of 0.2354. This means the 30 day average was 0.2388. The change for DKK to NZD was 0.78.

The performance of DKK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2470 and a 90 day low of 0.2354. This means the 90 day average was 0.2411. The change for DKK to NZD was -2.98.

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.2141.61611.79690.811
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49610.92184.077
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3560.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.9041.94314.181109.169

Conversion rates Danish Krone / New Zealand Dollar
1 DKK0.23956 NZD
5 DKK1.19780 NZD
10 DKK2.39560 NZD
20 DKK4.79120 NZD
50 DKK11.97800 NZD
100 DKK23.95600 NZD
250 DKK59.89000 NZD
500 DKK119.78000 NZD
1000 DKK239.56000 NZD
2000 DKK479.12000 NZD
5000 DKK1,197.80000 NZD
10000 DKK2,395.60000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Danish Krone
1 NZD4.17433 DKK
5 NZD20.87165 DKK
10 NZD41.74330 DKK
20 NZD83.48660 DKK
50 NZD208.71650 DKK
100 NZD417.43300 DKK
250 NZD1,043.58250 DKK
500 NZD2,087.16500 DKK
1000 NZD4,174.33000 DKK
2000 NZD8,348.66000 DKK
5000 NZD20,871.65000 DKK
10000 NZD41,743.30000 DKK