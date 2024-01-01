5,000 Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks
Convert DKK to MNT at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
DKK to MNT conversion chart
1 DKK = 491.99900 MNT
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 DKK to MNT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|507.7370
|507.7370
|Low
|492.0230
|490.0010
|Average
|498.9228
|499.5025
|Change
|-2.40%
|0.16%
|View full history
1 DKK to MNT stats
The performance of DKK to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 507.7370 and a 30 day low of 492.0230. This means the 30 day average was 498.9228. The change for DKK to MNT was -2.40.
The performance of DKK to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 507.7370 and a 90 day low of 490.0010. This means the 90 day average was 499.5025. The change for DKK to MNT was 0.16.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Danish kroner
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
|1 DKK
|491.99900 MNT
|5 DKK
|2,459.99500 MNT
|10 DKK
|4,919.99000 MNT
|20 DKK
|9,839.98000 MNT
|50 DKK
|24,599.95000 MNT
|100 DKK
|49,199.90000 MNT
|250 DKK
|122,999.75000 MNT
|500 DKK
|245,999.50000 MNT
|1000 DKK
|491,999.00000 MNT
|2000 DKK
|983,998.00000 MNT
|5000 DKK
|2,459,995.00000 MNT
|10000 DKK
|4,919,990.00000 MNT