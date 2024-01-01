500 Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks

Convert DKK to MNT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₮492.0 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MNT
1 DKK to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High507.7370507.7370
Low491.9990490.0010
Average498.9220499.5023
Change-2.41%0.16%
View full history

1 DKK to MNT stats

The performance of DKK to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 507.7370 and a 30 day low of 491.9990. This means the 30 day average was 498.9220. The change for DKK to MNT was -2.41.

The performance of DKK to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 507.7370 and a 90 day low of 490.0010. This means the 90 day average was 499.5023. The change for DKK to MNT was 0.16.

Track market ratesView DKK to MNT chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61611.79690.824
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49610.92184.085
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0367.974
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941360.9741.94314.182109.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 DKK491.99900 MNT
5 DKK2,459.99500 MNT
10 DKK4,919.99000 MNT
20 DKK9,839.98000 MNT
50 DKK24,599.95000 MNT
100 DKK49,199.90000 MNT
250 DKK122,999.75000 MNT
500 DKK245,999.50000 MNT
1000 DKK491,999.00000 MNT
2000 DKK983,998.00000 MNT
5000 DKK2,459,995.00000 MNT
10000 DKK4,919,990.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Danish Krone
1 MNT0.00203 DKK
5 MNT0.01016 DKK
10 MNT0.02033 DKK
20 MNT0.04065 DKK
50 MNT0.10163 DKK
100 MNT0.20325 DKK
250 MNT0.50813 DKK
500 MNT1.01626 DKK
1000 MNT2.03252 DKK
2000 MNT4.06504 DKK
5000 MNT10.16260 DKK
10000 MNT20.32520 DKK