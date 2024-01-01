20 Danish kroner to Lebanese pounds

Convert DKK to LBP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ل.ل.12,970 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
DKK to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 DKK to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13,434.800013,434.8000
Low12,970.100012,938.9000
Average13,188.710013,215.3622
Change-2.72%-0.36%
1 DKK to LBP stats

The performance of DKK to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13,434.8000 and a 30 day low of 12,970.1000. This means the 30 day average was 13,188.7100. The change for DKK to LBP was -2.72.

The performance of DKK to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13,434.8000 and a 90 day low of 12,938.9000. This means the 90 day average was 13,215.3622. The change for DKK to LBP was -0.36.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.3111.61511.79690.848
1 USD0.926110.540.77277.951.49510.91884.084
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3710.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931361.0991.94214.184109.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Lebanese Pound
1 DKK12,970.10000 LBP
5 DKK64,850.50000 LBP
10 DKK129,701.00000 LBP
20 DKK259,402.00000 LBP
50 DKK648,505.00000 LBP
100 DKK1,297,010.00000 LBP
250 DKK3,242,525.00000 LBP
500 DKK6,485,050.00000 LBP
1000 DKK12,970,100.00000 LBP
2000 DKK25,940,200.00000 LBP
5000 DKK64,850,500.00000 LBP
10000 DKK129,701,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Danish Krone
1 LBP0.00008 DKK
5 LBP0.00039 DKK
10 LBP0.00077 DKK
20 LBP0.00154 DKK
50 LBP0.00386 DKK
100 LBP0.00771 DKK
250 LBP0.01928 DKK
500 LBP0.03855 DKK
1000 LBP0.07710 DKK
2000 LBP0.15420 DKK
5000 LBP0.38550 DKK
10000 LBP0.77101 DKK