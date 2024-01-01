10 Danish kroner to Laotian kips

Convert DKK to LAK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₭3,180 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DKK to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 DKK to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,312.58003,318.9200
Low3,179.70003,179.7000
Average3,242.93933,260.9413
Change-3.35%-1.39%
View full history

1 DKK to LAK stats

The performance of DKK to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,312.5800 and a 30 day low of 3,179.7000. This means the 30 day average was 3,242.9393. The change for DKK to LAK was -3.35.

The performance of DKK to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,318.9200 and a 90 day low of 3,179.7000. This means the 90 day average was 3,260.9413. The change for DKK to LAK was -1.39.

Track market ratesView DKK to LAK chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3870.832300.3111.61511.79590.849
1 USD0.926110.5390.77277.951.49510.91784.085
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3730.1421.0367.978
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6921361.0991.94214.183109.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Laotian Kip
1 DKK3,179.70000 LAK
5 DKK15,898.50000 LAK
10 DKK31,797.00000 LAK
20 DKK63,594.00000 LAK
50 DKK158,985.00000 LAK
100 DKK317,970.00000 LAK
250 DKK794,925.00000 LAK
500 DKK1,589,850.00000 LAK
1000 DKK3,179,700.00000 LAK
2000 DKK6,359,400.00000 LAK
5000 DKK15,898,500.00000 LAK
10000 DKK31,797,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Danish Krone
1 LAK0.00031 DKK
5 LAK0.00157 DKK
10 LAK0.00314 DKK
20 LAK0.00629 DKK
50 LAK0.01572 DKK
100 LAK0.03145 DKK
250 LAK0.07862 DKK
500 LAK0.15725 DKK
1000 LAK0.31449 DKK
2000 LAK0.62899 DKK
5000 LAK1.57247 DKK
10000 LAK3.14495 DKK