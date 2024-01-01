20 Danish kroner to Jordanian dinars

Convert DKK to JOD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = JD0.1027 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
DKK to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 DKK to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10640.1064
Low0.10270.1024
Average0.10440.1046
Change-2.77%-0.39%
1 DKK to JOD stats

The performance of DKK to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1064 and a 30 day low of 0.1027. This means the 30 day average was 0.1044. The change for DKK to JOD was -2.77.

The performance of DKK to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1064 and a 90 day low of 0.1024. This means the 90 day average was 0.1046. The change for DKK to JOD was -0.39.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jordanian Dinar
1 DKK0.10267 JOD
5 DKK0.51333 JOD
10 DKK1.02665 JOD
20 DKK2.05330 JOD
50 DKK5.13325 JOD
100 DKK10.26650 JOD
250 DKK25.66625 JOD
500 DKK51.33250 JOD
1000 DKK102.66500 JOD
2000 DKK205.33000 JOD
5000 DKK513.32500 JOD
10000 DKK1,026.65000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 JOD9.74038 DKK
5 JOD48.70190 DKK
10 JOD97.40380 DKK
20 JOD194.80760 DKK
50 JOD487.01900 DKK
100 JOD974.03800 DKK
250 JOD2,435.09500 DKK
500 JOD4,870.19000 DKK
1000 JOD9,740.38000 DKK
2000 JOD19,480.76000 DKK
5000 JOD48,701.90000 DKK
10000 JOD97,403.80000 DKK