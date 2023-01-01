Cape Verdean escudos to Singapore dollars today

Convert CVE to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
13.21 sgd

1.00000 CVE = 0.01321 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36541.493981.676550.964718.7215
1 GBP1.1437711.24205103.361.708811.917631.103421.4136
1 USD0.92090.805121183.21711.37581.543920.888417.2405
1 INR0.01106620.009674940.012016810.01653270.0185530.01067570.207175

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Singapore Dollar
1 CVE0.01321 SGD
5 CVE0.06603 SGD
10 CVE0.13205 SGD
20 CVE0.26411 SGD
50 CVE0.66027 SGD
100 CVE1.32054 SGD
250 CVE3.30135 SGD
500 CVE6.60270 SGD
1000 CVE13.20540 SGD
2000 CVE26.41080 SGD
5000 CVE66.02700 SGD
10000 CVE132.05400 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SGD75.72660 CVE
5 SGD378.63300 CVE
10 SGD757.26600 CVE
20 SGD1514.53200 CVE
50 SGD3786.33000 CVE
100 SGD7572.66000 CVE
250 SGD18931.65000 CVE
500 SGD37863.30000 CVE
1000 SGD75726.60000 CVE
2000 SGD151453.20000 CVE
5000 SGD378633.00000 CVE
10000 SGD757266.00000 CVE