Uruguayan Peso (UYU)
Currency name
Uruguayan Peso
Currency symbol
$U
UYU exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From UYU
|0.02518
|0.02313
|0.02023
|2.09542
|3.78686
|2.24600
|0.03881
|0.46150
|To UYU
|39.71500
|43.23370
|49.43330
|0.47723
|0.26407
|0.44523
|25.76910
|2.16687
