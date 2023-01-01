Uruguayan Peso (UYU)

Currency name

Uruguayan Peso

$U

UYU exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From UYU0.02518 0.02313 0.02023 2.09542 3.78686 2.24600 0.03881 0.46150
To UYU39.71500 43.23370 49.43330 0.47723 0.26407 0.44523 25.76910 2.16687

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Uruguayan peso Exchange Rates