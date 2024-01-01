Uruguayan pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert UYU to TTD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = TT$0.1630 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
UYU to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 UYU to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16360.1687
Low0.16080.1605
Average0.16260.1655
Change1.27%-3.19%
1 UYU to TTD stats

The performance of UYU to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1636 and a 30 day low of 0.1608. This means the 30 day average was 0.1626. The change for UYU to TTD was 1.27.

The performance of UYU to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1687 and a 90 day low of 0.1605. This means the 90 day average was 0.1655. The change for UYU to TTD was -3.19.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 UYU0.16299 TTD
5 UYU0.81495 TTD
10 UYU1.62989 TTD
20 UYU3.25978 TTD
50 UYU8.14945 TTD
100 UYU16.29890 TTD
250 UYU40.74725 TTD
500 UYU81.49450 TTD
1000 UYU162.98900 TTD
2000 UYU325.97800 TTD
5000 UYU814.94500 TTD
10000 UYU1,629.89000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 TTD6.13538 UYU
5 TTD30.67690 UYU
10 TTD61.35380 UYU
20 TTD122.70760 UYU
50 TTD306.76900 UYU
100 TTD613.53800 UYU
250 TTD1,533.84500 UYU
500 TTD3,067.69000 UYU
1000 TTD6,135.38000 UYU
2000 TTD12,270.76000 UYU
5000 TTD30,676.90000 UYU
10000 TTD61,353.80000 UYU