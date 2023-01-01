Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD)
Currency name
Cayman Islands Dollar
Currency symbol
$
KYD exchange rates
|USD
|INR
|EUR
|SGD
|ZAR
|AUD
|CAD
|GBP
|From KYD
|1.20482
|100.25400
|1.10585
|1.62072
|22.05940
|1.85428
|1.65494
|0.96734
|To KYD
|0.83000
|0.00997
|0.90429
|0.61701
|0.04533
|0.53929
|0.60425
|1.03377
