Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD)

Currency name

Cayman Islands Dollar

$

KYD exchange rates

 USD INR EUR SGD ZAR AUD CAD GBP
From KYD1.21951 102.19600 1.11774 1.61787 22.29910 1.87286 1.69177 0.95237
To KYD0.82000 0.00979 0.89466 0.61810 0.04484 0.53394 0.59110 1.05001

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Cayman Islands dollar Exchange Rates