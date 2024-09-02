Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Zambian kwacha is currently 14.768 today, reflecting a 0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.674% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 15.098 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 14.722 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -2.063% decrease in value.