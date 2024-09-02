Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to CFP francs is currently 61.116 today, reflecting a 0.339% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 61.646 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 60.904 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.069% increase in value.