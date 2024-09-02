Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Vanuatu vatus is currently 67.407 today, reflecting a 0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.881% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 68.057 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 67.105 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.