Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1.324 today, reflecting a 2.204% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.318% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1.334 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.293 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.327% decrease in value.