Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Tunisian dinars is currently 1.728 today, reflecting a 0.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.529% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.737 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.724 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.261% increase in value.