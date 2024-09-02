Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Thai bahts is currently 19.340 today, reflecting a 0.660% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 19.465 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 19.187 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.284% decrease in value.