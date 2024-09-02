Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Surinamese dollars is currently 16.445 today, reflecting a 0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.595% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 16.555 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 16.341 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.502% increase in value.