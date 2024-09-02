Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 12,812.000 today, reflecting a 0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.448% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 13,105.400 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 12,758.700 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.025% increase in value.