Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 4.707 today, reflecting a 1.795% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.618% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.736 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 4.624 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.836% increase in value.