Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Rwandan francs is currently 753.865 today, reflecting a 0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.628% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 762.034 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 752.871 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.