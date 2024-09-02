Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 2.121 today, reflecting a 0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.930% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 2.146 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 2.117 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.414% increase in value.