Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 20.865 today, reflecting a 0.310% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.819% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 21.551 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 20.800 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 2.638% increase in value.