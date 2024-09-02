Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Nigerian nairas is currently 900.424 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.166% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 909.055 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 898.201 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.779% increase in value.