Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 8.647 today, reflecting a -0.651% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.640% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 8.809 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8.587 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.336% decrease in value.