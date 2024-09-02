Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 22.422 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.928% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 22.692 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 22.389 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.409% increase in value.