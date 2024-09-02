Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Macanese patacas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Macanese patacas is currently 4.544 today, reflecting a 0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Macanese patacas has fluctuated between a high of 4.596 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.536 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.