Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Moroccan dirhams is currently 5.538 today, reflecting a 0.393% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 0.448% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 5.538 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 5.492 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.234% increase in value.