Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.173 today, reflecting a 0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.929% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.175 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.172 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.316% decrease in value.