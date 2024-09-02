Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Comorian francs is currently 251.536 today, reflecting a -0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 251.546 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 251.530 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.005% decrease in value.