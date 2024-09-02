Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 8,788.810 today, reflecting a 0.680% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.364% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 8,865.100 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8,724.570 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.604% increase in value.