Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Haitian gourdes is currently 74.287 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.930% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 75.178 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 74.032 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.441% decrease in value.