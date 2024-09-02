Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Honduran lempiras is currently 14.035 today, reflecting a 0.307% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.752% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 14.197 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 13.968 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.617% increase in value.