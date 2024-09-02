Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Algerian dinars is currently 75.743 today, reflecting a 0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -1.114% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 76.635 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 75.464 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.354% decrease in value.