Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Chilean pesos is currently 516.947 today, reflecting a 0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.514% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 520.293 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 514.727 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.553% increase in value.