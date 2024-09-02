Azerbaijani manat to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Tanzanian shillings is currently 1,600.590 today, reflecting a 0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.949% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1,600.850 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,585.170 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.531% increase in value.