Azerbaijani manat to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 3.978 today, reflecting a -0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.226% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.994 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 3.970 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.358% increase in value.