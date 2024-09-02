Azerbaijani manat to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Tongan paʻangas is currently 1.377 today, reflecting a 2.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.646% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 1.377 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.345 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.354% decrease in value.