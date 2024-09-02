Azerbaijani manat to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Tajikistani somonis is currently 6.253 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.249% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 6.257 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 6.229 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.446% increase in value.