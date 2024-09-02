Azerbaijani manat to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Thai bahts is currently 20.112 today, reflecting a 0.527% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.513% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 20.116 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 19.909 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.317% increase in value.