Azerbaijani manat to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Surinamese dollars is currently 17.095 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.370% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 17.095 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 16.959 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.537% increase in value.