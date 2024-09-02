Azerbaijani manat to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 13,318.400 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.521% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 13,495.200 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 13,246.300 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.855% increase in value.