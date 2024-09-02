Azerbaijani manat to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Russian rubles is currently 53.304 today, reflecting a 0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -1.890% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 54.331 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 53.207 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.727% decrease in value.