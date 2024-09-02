Azerbaijani manat to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Serbian dinars is currently 62.149 today, reflecting a -0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.884% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 62.294 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 61.549 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.