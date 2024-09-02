Azerbaijani manat to Qatari rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Qatari rials is currently 2.144 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.085% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Qatari rials has fluctuated between a high of 2.146 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.143 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.097% decrease in value.