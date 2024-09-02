Azerbaijani manat to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 4,514.510 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.946% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 4,516.530 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4,469.260 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.157% increase in value.