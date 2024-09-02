Azerbaijani manat to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.289 today, reflecting a 0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.293 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.268 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.499% decrease in value.