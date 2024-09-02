Azerbaijani manat to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Nepalese rupees is currently 78.962 today, reflecting a 0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 79.063 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 78.889 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.094% decrease in value.