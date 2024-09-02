Azerbaijani manat to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Mozambican meticals is currently 37.542 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.086% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 37.595 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 37.377 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.